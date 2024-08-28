Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Shares Down 10%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) shares fell 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 162,360 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 113,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised shares of Bluestone Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.88.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Bluestone Resources Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

