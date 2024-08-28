BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of ZDV traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$21.29. 12,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,990. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.20. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of C$17.42 and a 1 year high of C$21.36.

