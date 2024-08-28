BMO Capital Markets Cuts Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target to $25.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

NYSE:PLYM opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $25.55.

In related news, major shareholder Mirelf Vi Reit Investments Iv, sold 563,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $13,285,868.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,474,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,503,805.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,306.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 774.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after buying an additional 90,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

