BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:ZWB)

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Price Performance
TSE:ZWB traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.50. 221,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,920. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a one year low of C$15.29 and a one year high of C$18.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.88.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO)
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.