BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (ZPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 4th

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF has a 52-week low of C$11.67 and a 52-week high of C$12.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.06.

