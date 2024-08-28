Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $85.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$85.00 and last traded at C$85.00, with a volume of 544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$84.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.00.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of C$4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$76.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$74.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

