Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Up 1,025.0% in August

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 1,025.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Trading Up 0.7 %

BDNNY stock opened at $62.01 on Wednesday. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $72.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.35.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

