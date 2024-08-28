Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,800 shares, a growth of 87.2% from the July 31st total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 85.4 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89.

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Featured Stories

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

