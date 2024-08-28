Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,800 shares, a growth of 87.2% from the July 31st total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 85.4 days.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89.
About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Best Growth Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Are Utility Stocks Running Out of Steam? What You Need to Know
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Snowflake’s Risk/Reward Profile Is Too Good To Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.