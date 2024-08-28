BOX (NYSE:BOX) Announces Earnings Results

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $270.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.52 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

BOX Price Performance

BOX stock opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01. BOX has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $30.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised BOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Insider Activity at BOX

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $85,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $85,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $351,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,513,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,944,530.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,560 shares of company stock worth $1,556,440. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

