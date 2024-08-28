BOX’s (BOX) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 27.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of BOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. BOX has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.52 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BOX will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $324,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,526,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,120,725.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $324,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,526,661 shares in the company, valued at $38,120,725.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $63,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,560 shares of company stock worth $1,556,440 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,313,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,329,000 after buying an additional 2,249,082 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in BOX by 404.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,638,000 after acquiring an additional 802,564 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BOX by 4,889.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,031,000 after acquiring an additional 796,934 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,606,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 10.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,340,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,882,000 after purchasing an additional 699,882 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

