Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Short Interest Up 129.4% in August

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 129.4% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bravo Mining Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of BRVMF opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. Bravo Mining has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89.

About Bravo Mining

Bravo Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily focuses on Luanga project, a platinum group metals, gold, and nickel project, which comprise 7,810 hectares mining exploration license located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.

