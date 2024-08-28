Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.44

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.44 and last traded at $56.96, with a volume of 57584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BFH. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bread Financial

Bread Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.98.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.06. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,245,000 after purchasing an additional 657,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,365,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 645,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,772,000 after purchasing an additional 390,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,823,000 after purchasing an additional 256,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Bread Financial by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 485,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after buying an additional 224,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.