Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.28 Per Share

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.28 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Brickability Group’s previous dividend of $2.15. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of BRCK stock remained flat at GBX 70 ($0.92) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 417,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,428. Brickability Group has a 1-year low of GBX 41.06 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 78 ($1.03). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 71.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £224.28 million, a PE ratio of 1,399.88 and a beta of 1.31.
In related news, insider Mike Gant sold 129,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.88), for a total value of £86,769.69 ($114,426.60). Corporate insiders own 41.03% of the company’s stock.
Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.
