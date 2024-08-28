Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Bridge Investment Group has a payout ratio of 48.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bridge Investment Group to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. Bridge Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $994.50 million, a PE ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $104.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bridge Investment Group news, Chairman Robert Randolph Morse sold 25,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $208,547.13. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,554,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,511,984.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dean Allara sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $47,329.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 555,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,579.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Randolph Morse sold 25,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $208,547.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,554,419 shares in the company, valued at $20,511,984.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,366 shares of company stock valued at $687,133 over the last three months. 65.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

