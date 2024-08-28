Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHFAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.76.
About Brighthouse Financial
