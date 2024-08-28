Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHFAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.76.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

