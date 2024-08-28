Bristlecone Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,194.9% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 237,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,190,000 after buying an additional 218,949 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $3,529,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.00. 3,616,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,278,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.20. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $166.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

