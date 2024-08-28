Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,504 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.2 %

BMY opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $63.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.