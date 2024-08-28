Brokerages Set Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Price Target at $18.42

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OCSL shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $21.64.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $94.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.18%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

