Brokerages Set Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target at $19.27

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Paycor HCM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paycor HCM Trading Up 0.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 950.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 52.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 100.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.82, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.14 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Free Report

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.