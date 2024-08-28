Brokerages Set Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target at $19.27

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCRGet Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 950.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 52.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 100.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.82, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.14 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

