Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

TSE:BBU.UN traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$27.82. 10,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.42. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of C$16.86 and a one year high of C$31.82. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Business Partners

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Michael James Warren bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$20.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,273.40. In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Michael James Warren bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$20.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,273.40. Also, insider Brookfield Corporation acquired 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.37 per share, with a total value of C$65,948.72. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 35,718 shares of company stock worth $858,562. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

