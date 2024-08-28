Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 170.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 106.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BIP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

