Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.554 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($1.09). The firm had revenue of C$7.03 billion for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

