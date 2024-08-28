Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,511 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 6,350 shares.The stock last traded at $50.12 and had previously closed at $49.63.

Brookfield Reinsurance Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.80. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 171.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Reinsurance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Reinsurance by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Reinsurance by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the period. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Reinsurance Company Profile

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

Read More

