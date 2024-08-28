Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

TSE:BEP.UN traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$33.87. 94,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,098. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.87. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of C$27.43 and a 1-year high of C$39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.80, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$34.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.36.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.