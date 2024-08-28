BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price target on BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperformer rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on BRP from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.75.

BRP Stock Performance

DOOO stock opened at $71.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.06. BRP has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.86.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 101.72% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRP will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth $5,376,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in BRP by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in BRP by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 122,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after buying an additional 23,678 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in BRP by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 422,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,664,000 after buying an additional 63,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BRP by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,975,000 after buying an additional 184,313 shares in the last quarter.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

