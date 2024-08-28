BSP Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFL) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.15

BSP Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.146 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from BSP Financial Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.14.

BSP Financial Group Limited provides commercial banking and finance services to individual and corporate customers in Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Fiji, the Cook Islands, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Cambodia, and Laos. The company's products and services include transaction, saving, solicitor's trust, foreign currency, and business cheque accounts, as well as term deposits; personal, home, personal asset, student, bridging, tailored business, commercial and residential property investment, construction development, and seasonal finance loans; debit and credit cards; SME business loans; overdraft, asset financing, insurance premium funding, prioritized loan processing, safety deposit box, and electronic and mobile banking services; and online business banking services.

