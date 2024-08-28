BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the July 31st total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BTCS

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BTCS stock. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned approximately 0.28% of BTCS at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BTCS in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

BTCS Trading Down 2.5 %

BTCS stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,573. BTCS has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51.

BTCS Company Profile

BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

