Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $277.74

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $277.74 and last traded at $277.35, with a volume of 193514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $275.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $257.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.87.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.71.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 619.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.