Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Up 1,425.0% in August

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 1,425.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BUKS opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $79.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.61. Butler National has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Butler National had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter.

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services.

