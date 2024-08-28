BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Short Interest Down 97.7% in August

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the July 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BZAM Price Performance

Shares of BZAM stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. BZAM has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.37.

About BZAM

Further Reading

BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan.

