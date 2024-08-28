BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Short Interest Down 97.7% in August

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the July 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BZAM Price Performance
Shares of BZAM stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. BZAM has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.37.
About BZAM
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BZAM
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Sleeper AI-Winner Ambarella Will More Than Triple in Price
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Gold vs. Silver: Which Is the Better Investment in the New Cycle?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Best Growth Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years
Receive News & Ratings for BZAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BZAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.