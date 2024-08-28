Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Declares $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Cabot has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Cabot has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cabot to earn $7.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

NYSE:CBT opened at $103.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.98 and its 200-day moving average is $94.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cabot has a 1-year low of $65.10 and a 1-year high of $106.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

In other Cabot news, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 23,274 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $2,322,512.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,839.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cabot news, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 23,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $2,322,512.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,839.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 5,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $548,865.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,688 shares in the company, valued at $6,204,579.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

