Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 13,586 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,630,000 after buying an additional 2,640,524 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,020 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,699,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,016 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,975,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,063,000 after purchasing an additional 167,309 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $100.77. 6,179,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,045,851. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.43. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.90.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

