Callan Family Office LLC Buys 41 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 598 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24.0% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $192,997,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Farrow Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $2,228,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.8% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Argus lifted their target price on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $874.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total value of $10,500,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,670,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,042 shares of company stock valued at $68,587,117. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BLK traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $883.31. 413,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,524. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $889.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $830.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $806.01. The firm has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.