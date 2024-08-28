Callan Family Office LLC Takes $14.52 Million Position in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 394,215 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,000. First Community Bankshares makes up 2.8% of Callan Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $772,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares in the second quarter worth $1,412,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,732,000 after buying an additional 102,183 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $730,000. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

In other First Community Bankshares news, SVP Sarah W. Harmon sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $115,284.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,853.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.58. The stock had a trading volume of 38,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.52. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.71.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.33%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.76%.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

