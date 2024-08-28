Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 42,499 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 578,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,499 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $16,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $29,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 130.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

