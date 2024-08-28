Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,293 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $15,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,194,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in ARM in the 4th quarter worth $150,437,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ARM by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,468,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,926 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of ARM by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 362.6% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 902,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,781,000 after purchasing an additional 707,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $130.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.86. Arm Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $188.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.29.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ARM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.56.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

