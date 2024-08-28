Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,030 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.61% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $9,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

FLTR stock opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $25.52.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.