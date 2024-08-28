Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $10,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 121,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 227,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.60. 309,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,096. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $23.67.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

