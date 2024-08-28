Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 18,781 Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,781 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.36% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 212,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 27,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 225,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 36,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,831. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.14. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

