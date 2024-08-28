Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 46,006 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,006 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $222,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.1 %

PAPR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.41. 35,218 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.