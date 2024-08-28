Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $801,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in American Tower by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 275,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,459,000 after purchasing an additional 51,882 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 13.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 27.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $226.44. 81,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,460. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $236.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.99. The company has a market cap of $105.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.14.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,458 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

