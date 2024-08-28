Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,223 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

PWB opened at $95.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $908.01 million, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.24. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.31 and a 52 week high of $96.80.

