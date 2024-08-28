Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $17.93 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $17,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 77.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on KLAC. TD Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.29.

Insider Activity

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,257,998.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $812.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $804.90 and its 200 day moving average is $745.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $440.15 and a 12-month high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

