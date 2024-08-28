Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.79 Million Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 844,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,686,000 after acquiring an additional 616,122 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 148,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 96,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 92,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $46.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,636. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.12.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

