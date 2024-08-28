Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $9.56 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $9,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 67.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $88.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.39 and a 52 week high of $92.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.299 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

