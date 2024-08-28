Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,008 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 5.76% of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $9,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIIG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 24,784 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 16,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 95,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 157,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIIG opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

