Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 8.75% of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUHY. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 268,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUHY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.53. 5,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,462. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00. Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $21.57.

About Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NUHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of market-value-weighted US dollar-denominated high yield corporate bonds screened for favorable ESG criteria. NUHY was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Nuveen.

