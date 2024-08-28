Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.24. The stock had a trading volume of 80,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.78 and its 200-day moving average is $143.56. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $173.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,164.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

