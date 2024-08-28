Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $16,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 75,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,816,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,114,000 after purchasing an additional 120,753 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHF opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.65.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

