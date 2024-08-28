Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,092 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $9,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,942,000 after purchasing an additional 29,721 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS PJAN opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.49.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

